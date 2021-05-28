Donna Gates

In winter, I would look out the window and see how bright everything looked when the moon’s light reflected off the snow-covered ground.
In early spring, a patch of white daffodils and violets and a pale pink crabapple reflected moonlight at night.
A moon garden is designed to capitalize on the capacity of white flowers to reflect moonlight.
The pale purple “Miss Kim” lilac and white “Festiva Maxima” peony, planted next to my back porch, are fragrant.
Fragrant flowers are an essential component of a moon garden. They make evenings spent outdoors much more pleasant. The fragrance of flowers such as flowering tobacco, Madonna lily, sweet alyssum and moonflower, intensify in the evening.
As the days become increasingly warmer and more evenings are spent outdoors, a moon garden may be something to consider.
Your entire garden, however, does not have to have only white flowers. Window boxes or containers filled with white flowers placed on patios and balconies can also serve as a moon garden. Besides white or pale-colored flowers, plants with gray or white foliage also work. Try dusty miller, lamb’s ears or some of the variegated hostas (H. Patriot or H. Green and White).
Besides the plants mentioned above, try flowering dogwood and white-flowered azaleas for a spring moon garden. In summer, plant Annabelle hydrangea, viburnum, Shasta daisy, sweet alyssum and white-flowered varieties of rose, blazing star, dahlia, false indigo, cleome and zinnias. For autumn, use white-flowered chrysanthemum and aster.
When adding plants, remember that a tree or shrub (because of its size) gives a large visual impact. So, to have a similar impact when adding annuals or perennials, plant them in groups rather than scattering them singly throughout the planting bed.
Your moon garden can serve double duty by also helping pollinators. For pollinators, choose single-type flowers since the doubles do not provide nectar. Butterflies are attracted to red- and orange-colored flowers, but bees will visit the white and pale blossoms.
Your moon garden has the makings for a moth garden as well. A few moths are busy during the day, such as the hummingbird and eight-spotted forester moths. But most moths are nocturnal and the pale- and white-colored flowers make it easy for these moths to find them at night. Moths also rely on fragrance to find suitable flowers.
While you are sitting outdoors enjoying your fragrant flowers, also enjoy the visits of our nocturnal pollinators. The five-lined sphinx, yucca and Isabella tiger moths are but a few of some 370 species of moths found in our region.
Donna Gates is a retired lab technician for the University of Maryland whose work focused on the identification of stream invertebrates. Her current gardening interests are centered around her rural Garrett County, Maryland, home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.