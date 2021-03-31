Pastor Susan Mentzer, of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Johnstown, hands Diane Lopez, CEO/treasurer of GAP Federal Credit Union, 111 Franklin St., one of eight boxes on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, filled with toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, etc. for homeless veterans to use, as members of the church watch. The credit union is a collection area for such donations.
Donations to veterans
Tags
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'I got both Moderna shots, and then traveled to Las Vegas to visit my son. How long should I quarantine now that I am back?'
- WATCH VIDEO | In The Spotlight | '400 years of tradition': Belsano man crafts violins in 'idyllic' setting
- Overhaul will idle Inclined Plane for two summers
- 'Do the right thing': Kids counting change moves pizza shop owner to give free meals
- Somerset County passes pro-Second Amendment resolution
- Johnstown could lose metropolitan label; reclassification would deal a blow to funding for local programs
- Candidate for Cambria County sheriff, Stonycreek Township sued
- Mountaineers include 2020 seniors in 'Hershey experience'
- Police: Hornerstown vehicle incident led to shooting in Moxham
- Unfounded bomb threat temporarily closes Cambria Township Walmart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.