Pastor Susan Mentzer, of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Johnstown, hands Diane Lopez, CEO/treasurer of GAP Federal Credit Union, 111 Franklin St., one of eight boxes on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, filled with toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, etc. for homeless veterans to use, as members of the church watch. The credit union is a collection area for such donations.

