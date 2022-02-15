JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Images of tornado-ravaged western Kentucky are no longer shown daily on national television news, like they were back in December, but people living there are still struggling to meet their basic needs.
Many people are without permanent shelter, toiletries and small appliances, while eating meals using paper plates and disposable plasticware.
“Everybody there is just really seeking that normalcy,” said Greater Johnstown Community YMCA CEO Shawn Sebring.
The local YMCA, 1st Summit Bank and MJ Daniels Trucking are launching an effort to help.
Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, 100 Haynes St., downtown Johnstown, and during regular business hours at 1st Summit Bank’s offices in Richland Township, Westmont and downtown Johnstown between now and Feb. 27.
MJ Daniels Trucking will then transport the items to the Mayfield Graves County YMCA in Kentucky.
“The basic necessities are needed a lot at the Y because people are going there and showering,” said Sean McCool, 1st Summit Bank’s public relations and communications manager.
“People are going there to do basic everyday things so they can use your basic necessities. They don’t have heat. They don’t have really a house. They’re essentially camping, almost. Electric blankets, small appliances are needed everywhere because you can’t get them anywhere down there right now. It’s just so hard to get anything like that.”
Items that can be donated include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, pillows, bath towels, comforters (full and queen sizes), sheet sets (full and queen sizes), electric blankets, small appliances (slow cookers, toaster ovens, microwaves, toasters, can openers, etc.), dishes/bowls (not glass), silverware, laundry detergent, fleece blankets, hair products for the Black community, non-perishable Hispanic foods, 2XL and larger sized clothing, 30-gallon plastic totes, cleaning kits (buckets with paper towels, cleaning supplies, sponges, rubber gloves, etc.), and hygiene kits (gallon-sized Ziploc bags with shampoo, conditioners, soap, razors, shaving cream, etc.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.