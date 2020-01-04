Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting food and paper products for area veterans and elderly who are shut in and need help during the winter season.
The organization is collecting canned meats, heat-and-serve meals, snacks, rice meals, cheese, meat, drinks, coffee, drink mixes, paper goods, hygiene products, small gifts and small kitchen appliances (blenders, mixers, etc.).
Donations are being accepted at Stager’s Store in Portage, Rizzo Chiropractic in Ebensburg, Rocky’s Tavern in Johnstown, AT Merchant in The Galleria in Richland Township and Imler’s Poultry Outlet in Altoona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.