Donation to Cambria County Humane Society

Items donated through The Tribune-Democrat’s Bark & Meow Madness contests were delivered Wednesday, June 24, 2020, to the Cambria County Humane Society in Richland Township. William Layton, forklift operator at Home Depot, unloads the dog food donations from The Tribune-Democrat truck with Jessica Vamos, executive director of the Cambria County Humane Society. Many readers support the fundraiser promotion. Sponsors included Ideal Market in Vinco, Geistown and downtown Johnstown; Randy’s Bilo in Windber and Osborne Street in Johnstown; Ken’s Bilo in Northern Cambria and Patton; and Home Depot, which provided a forklift to assist in unloading all of the items.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

