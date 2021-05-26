SOUTH FORK – A donation of more than $20,000 will fund complete renovation and expansion of a basketball court near South Fork Library and upgrade a second court in the borough.
Representatives of Ronald McDonald House Charities Mid-Penn Region presented the $20,120 donation to the South Fork Historical Society’s Project Nothing But Net.
“It is projects like this that make a true difference to both a community and directly impact the youth by providing a safe, new environment for them to be proud of,” said Ginger Jakubowski, Mid-Penn Region vice president.
“We are excited to see these courts completed and the youth enjoying them very soon.”
Project Nothing But Net was established last year by the historical society in cooperation with South Fork Borough Council.
Society President Mark Kohart and Vice President Todd Russell accepted the donation at a ceremony last week. Kohart said the donation will have an immediate impact on the youth of South Fork.
“Without their generosity, we would not have been able to commit to begin this project this year,” Kohart said.
