Name: Don Bumbarger
Residence: Friedens
Education: North Star graduate (1982)
Occupation: Mechanic for my Dad and then myself since graduating. I continue to run the family business in the town I grew up in.
Family: Married for 38 years; three children, one of whom is a 911 dispatcher for Somerset County.
Background: Volunteer EMT and fireman for Acosta Volunteer Fire Department, where I've been chief for the last 20 years and the treasurer for about 10; Boy Scouts scout master and Cub Scouts den leader.
1. Why are you running for this position?
I am running for this position of Commissioner to better the community. I feel there is a disconnect between the citizens and the elected officials. We need to listen to the people in order to serve the people as elected servants. Once hearing the people's vision as well as my own interpretation we can move forward with the change we need. I as well as any other elected officials and or Row Officers would work together and not apart.
2. What do you see as the biggest priorities for Somerset County?
My biggest priorities with the county are the wasteful spending and the lack of county employee retention. This is causing an emergency to our first responders and our residents.
The wasteful spending includes the nearly empty Laurel Highlands Business Park on Route 31 and the spending for ongoing repairs to the Que Pipeline. The designers and contractors – not the taxpayers – should be responsible for those costs.
3. Over the past year, concerns have been raised about employee pay in Somerset County, to the point one elected row officer has called for commissioners to raise taxes to boost wages. Where do you stand?
In regard to the pay questions, I would seek to raise employees' wages to an acceptable level, being 100% honest in this current time and place, with inflation and other issues with the economy, we may need to consider a small tax increase.
I would only consider a tax increase as an absolute last resort. It would only be considered after I and the other commissioners and row officers did a complete overhaul of the budget and trimmed the fat. I would also never vote "yes" on a pay raise for myself as commissioner.
4. What are your goals if elected/reelected?
My goals, if elected, are fair wages for all employees, keeping in mind the taxpayers fund this county. I will also seek a fully staffed 911 center. I will also search for industry to come to this county. I would promote the county and the empty industrial parks. Ultimately, I would consider myself an employee of the citizens of Somerset County and not higher than the people who have elected me as their representative.
