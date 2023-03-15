It’ll be a jazzy kind of evening at this performance.
Venue of Merging Arts will present the Don Aliquo Quartet, with special guest Pittsburgh jazz singer and songwriter Phat Man Dee, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at VOMA, 305 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The quartet features 93-year-old Aliquo on saxophone; Mark Perna on upright bass; Kevin Moore on keyboards; and John Schmidt on drums.
Dennis Mical, executive director of VOMA, said in recent years Phat Man Dee has immersed herself in learning jazz.
“She was interested in coming to Johnstown to perform,” he said. “We tried to get her here for the (Cambria City) Ethnic Festival last September, but there was a scheduling conflict. Turns out she knows Don Aliquo really well because she gives voice lessons to his granddaughter, so it’ll be a great pairing.”
Aliquo, a Johnstown native, has played venues and jazz festivals in Pittsburgh, including the Syria Mosque, Heinz Hall and The Benedum Center, performing on stage with Tony Bennett, Mel Torme, Lena Horne and Johnny Mathis.
He performed for President Harry Truman with the Walter Reed Army Band, and had itinerate performances with Woody Herman, Johnny Long, Nelson Riddle and Billy Butterfield.
Aliquo played with the Pittsburgh Steelers Pep Band during the Super Bowl years.
He played with Walt Harper, the late Johnny Costa, Joe Negri and John Wilson. He also was a guest soloist with the Three Rivers Brass Band in 1992.
In past VOMA shows, he was joined by musician friends, including the late Richie Cole, alto sax player with Manhattan Transfer; Reggie Watkins, trombone player with Maynard Ferguson; his son Don Aliquo Jr., Middle Tennessee University professor of music and saxophone studies and Nashville performer; and the late Johnstown crooner Frank Filia.
“Don is an amazing musician and has a had a number of people sit in with him, whether it’s a singer joining for a song or two or musicians,” Mical said.
Phat Man Dee regularly appears with her jazz group, The Cultural District.
She performs approximately 100 dates a year in nightclubs, theaters, educational facilities, private events and festivals.
Phat Man Dee was voted No. 1 Best Local Jazz Act in the Best of Pittsburgh City Paper Reader’s Poll in 2021.
“She has a beautiful voice for singing jazz,” Mical said.
He said attendees can expect a show of traditional and modern jazz.
“You’ll have that meshing together,” Mical said. “It’s keeping jazz alive because there’s not a lot of jazz performers in the Johnstown area. It’s great that Don and those guys are able to come in and share that with us.”
Admission is $8 for VIP and student identification and $10 for general public.
For more information, call 814-410-2245 or www.vomajohnstown.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.