Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 5, 2023 @ 10:07 pm
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Domino’s locations at 312 Goucher St. and 1200 Scalp Ave. in Johnstown will be making a donation to Johnstown Walk of Hope for every purchase made on Wednesday.
No coupon is needed and pickup would be appreciated.
Johnstown Magazine is a positive and forward-thinking monthly publication for the people of our region.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.