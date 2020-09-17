Domino’s Pizza franchise operator Sheldon Port said his newest pizza shop is built for today’s times.
His 312 Goucher St. location in Upper Yoder Township will open Sept. 28 with both “contactless” carry-out, car-side delivery and a drive-thru window for people on the go – and those staying cautious during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are hard times, but we want local residents to know that we’re here to serve them,” said Port.
Safety and service will be a priority, he said.
“The safety of our team members and customers is always our first priority,” said Port.
“With that in mind, the store is taking a number of extra precautions to keep everyone safe.”
While the restaurant’s debut is less than two weeks away, the restaurant is still hiring customer service reps and delivery drivers, he said.
For more details on applying, visit Facebook.com/Dominos-Pizza-Johnstown-PA-Upper-Yoder-101888781553995.
The Alexandria, Huntington County, man took over ownership of the Johnstown area’s two Domino’s Pizza locations late last year and revamped the Scalp Avenue location over the summer. The Goucher Street location was constructed on a space formerly occupied by a Bruster’s Ice Cream stand and, as announced in January, is the first Domino’s in the area to feature dine-in seating.
