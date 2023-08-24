JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Dominican Republic man convicted of importing methamphetamine into Somerset County in 2021 has pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. at the time.
Rudys Torres, 50, was previously deported and removed from the U.S. prior to his March 2021 drug arrest.
This week, Torres pleaded guilty to violating federal immigration laws – specifically a count of illegal reentry by a deported alien, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced today.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on or about March 15, 2021, Torres, an alien who had previously been deported and removed from the United States, and who had knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully reentered the United States, was found in Somerset County "without having applied for and received permission from the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to reenter the United States."
Torres has been lodged in SCI-Smithfield since his drug arrest, and without bond due to a federal detainer.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines scheduled sentencing for Dec. 18.
The law provides for a total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. However, actual punishment varies based on whether someone has a prior criminal history and other factors, federal sentencing guidelines show.
Torres previously pleaded guilty to drug possession in August 2021 through a plea agreement with the office of then-District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas. Torres was given a 23-month to 46-month sentence for the crime.
