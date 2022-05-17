MEYERSDALE, Pa. – A Meyersdale man was jailed Sunday, accused of strangling and headbutting a woman during a domestic dispute that sent her to the hospital, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Derick Ryan Shroyer, 23, of the 100 block of Keystone Street, with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, the woman reportedly told troopers the dispute started on Sunday with messages on Facebook. Shroyer allegedly shoved her to the ground, pulled her hair, headbutted her and spit in her face.
The woman said she broke free, but Shroyer allegedly punched her in the arm.
The woman drove herself to the emergency room at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, where she was treated and later released, the affidavit said.
Troopers said they found Shroyer on Sand Springs Road in Summit Township. Shroyer denied the argument ever turned physical.
Shroyer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $30,000.
