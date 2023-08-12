Dog's day: Bullies on Ice show draws smiles, offers time for networking

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The floor at 1st Summit Arena was home to a royal blue bulldog runway Saturday.
Jean jacket-clad fluffy French bulldog, Rampage, was drawing attention while rolling past on his skateboard.
Thanks to Kristie and Adam Rosebaum's dream realized, the Cambria County War Memorial was a bulldog's paradise.
"This is the first time we ever tried something like this and it has been great," said Kristie Rosenbaum, of Stoystown, whose event drew hundreds of bulldogs – and breeders – from as far away as the United Kingdom.
Their event, Bulldogs on Ice didn't literally put the pooches on the arena's ice – but instead gave breeders such as Jake and Stacy Roy of Alfred, Maine, a "cool" chance to network and share their passion for French, English or American bully breeds.
"These dogs climb right into your heart," said Stacy Roy of Mainely Frenchies. "They aren't like any other dog we've had because they all have such different personalities."
Saturday's event was highlighted by a dog show that featured judges from the United Kingdom, Ireland and states as far away as Texas, the Rosenbaums said.
Bronze-colored hockey-themed trophies were handed out for a wide array of categories, including color and best males and females among breeds.
Jake Roy praised the Rosenbaums for creating an event that embraced bulldog "culture."
Vendors offered bulldog accessories, snacks, blankets and other gear.
In between watching his Frenchie, Rampage, excite crowds with its skateboarding prowess, Isaac Revard was informing attendees about his "No-kennel" Pendleton, Indiana, breeding business, Double R Bulldogs, and selling miniature mohawks.
"He's a TikTok star," Kristie Rosenbaum said of Rampage.
Tammy, Dustin and Eric Smeak of Stoystown-based Smeak's Fantastic Frenchies were set up nearby, letting their bulldogs Dreamer, Chanel and Wrinkles introduce themselves.
Tammy Smeak praised the Rosenbaums for crafting the event.
"It's nice to see everybody in the same building with the same ideas and imagination about these amazing dogs," she said. "And hopefully we'll find some great homes for some of them."
Kristie Rosenbaum said she hopes to bring the event back in 2024.