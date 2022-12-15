Two men wanted by Windber police for stealing items from 10 unlocked vehicles were jailed Wednesday, accused of stealing from seven vehicles in Westmont and Southmont boroughs in October, authorities said.
West Hills Regional police charged Sean Michael Keppler, 35, of the 1000 block of Gap Avenue, Richland Township and Daniel Joseph Sexton, 38, of Pittsburgh, with multiple counts of theft from a motor vehicle, access device fraud and receiving stole property.
According to a complaint affidavit, West Hills Regional police allege that the pair entered at least seven vehicles on Luzerne Street, Orchard Street and Diamond Boulevard on Oct. 1, making off with credit and debit cards, sunglasses, prescription medication, a Bushnell Rangefinder, a Swiss Army knife and other items.
Sexton reportedly told West Hills police that he would bring his dog along and they would serve as lookouts while Keppler entered the vehicles.
Windber police had been searching for Sexton and Keppler since October, when they entered 10 unlocked vehicles along Somerset Avenue and 17th Street, making off with money, sunglasses and archery equipment.
Sexton and Keppler made their getaway in a stolen white 2014 Kia Sorento that was later recovered in Richland Township.
Windber police charged them with multiple counts of theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
They were arraigned Wednesday on the charges filed by West Hills police. Sexton and Keppler were arraigned before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after each failed to post 10% of $60,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
