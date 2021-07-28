The Ebensburg Rotary Club will be hosting a “Dog Pawty” for all dog owners, dog lovers and their four-legged friends to help raise funds for a new dog park near Lake Rowena in Ebensburg.
The Dog Pawty will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Lake Rowena Pavilion 2.
Phil Sutton, chairman of the Ebensburg Rotary’s dog park committee, said that this is the first fundraising event held for the park to help achieve the $200,000 goal to build the park.
According to Sutton, the free event will be filled with a number of dog-themed activities.
Photographer Judy Crookston will be taking pet photos for $20. Artist Chip Mock will be on hand to draw caricatures. The Cambria County Humane Society also will be on hand with adoptable dogs and also will provide information on the best procedures on bringing a dog home.
A demonstration will be given by the Johnstown Police K-9 Unit. The Dauntless Fire Company will have fire apparatus on hand. There will be a basket raffle, as well as a 50/50 raffle and a Kid’s Corner.
The event also will have a dog groomer on hand for basic grooming tasks and a vendor who will sell dog-themed items.
Sutton explained that the event will take place where near where the dog park will be built.
He said this will give individuals a chance to see what the park would be like, adding that plans for the park will be available for viewing.
“It will be a good chance to see what the dog park is all about, as well as have some fun,” Sutton said.
