From left, Mark Smoot, cadaver dog Jaeger, Richland Township police Officer Sean Kisel, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees and Richland police Detective Rick Pollino walk from a wooded area after searching for additional skeletal remains on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, near The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township. Not seen in the photograph is Ira Hart, deputy coroner, who walks behind Pollino.