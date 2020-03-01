Reginald Floyd said he, like many police officers, doesn’t like to open up publicly.
But he became one of the latest participants to contribute his story to a documentary about the development of Johnstown’s African American community from the 1930s to the present.
In front of a camera at the Cambria County Library where open interviews were taken Saturday, Floyd shared a memory from when he was only 3 years old.
It was April 4. 1968: “My mother was ironing clothes, watching TV, and she dropped the iron and started crying.
“I asked her what was wrong.
“She said, ‘They killed Dr. King,’ ” Floyd said. “When I got older I realized what had taken place.”
In the Floyd household, a framed photograph of Martin Luther King Jr. hung on the wall alongside John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy.
“I thought he was a president until I went to school and learned he wasn’t,” Floyd said.
The documentary project is a joint effort among Pitt-Johnstown, the African-American Heritage Society and the Johnstown Area Heritage Society.
Pitt-Johnstown history students conducted the interviews Saturday and accepted loaned artifacts, photographs and documents to scan digitally for the documentary.
All interviewees are asked the same questions about topics including family history, work, churches and neighborhoods in Johnstown. Asking the same questions of all participants allows the students to put together a nice breadth of knowledge of the black community from members of different generations, said Pitt-Johnstown history professor Paul Douglas Newman.
Between Saturday’s interviews and the first round of interviews Feb. 15, his students have interviewed people born in the 1930s, ’40s, ’50s ’60s and ’80s, Newman said.
Being so young at the time of the civil rights movement, Floyd said he had no memory of what was happening in Johnstown at that time.
But interviews with older members of the black community in Johnstown revealed a lot about the civil rights movement in Johnstown including walk outs at Greater Johns-town High School and protests that ended minstrel shows at the school, Newman said.
Dorothy (Beth) Wyatt, 35, was the youngest to be interviewed Saturday.
“I’m very appreciative of this research. I hope it is successful and provides information for future generations,” she said.
Newman said his team is looking for more interviewees.
The next event for interviews is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 29 at First Cambria AME Zion Church, 409 Haynes St, Johnstown.
For more information about the project, contact Paul Newman, Pitt-Johnstown professor of history at 814-285-6331 or Andrew Lang, curator for the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, 814-539-1889.
