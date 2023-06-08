JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – If smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to raise pollution levels across the region, Dr. Zain Ayaz expects to start hearing from his pulmonary patients.
“I would not be surprised to hear from some who are having symptoms,” the Conemaugh Physicians Group critical care pulmonologist said Thursday.
The Pennsylvania departments of health and environmental protection are advising those in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania to stay indoors until the situation eases.
Eastern Pennsylvania remained under in a Code Red air quality range, and this region was in the Code Orange range, the DEP announced Thursday.
“Many of us really enjoy spending time outside; however, while the smoke from Canadian wildfires is affecting our air quality, we need to consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them,” Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said in a press release. “For the next day or two, I encourage people to limit time outside, especially if you are sensitive to poor air quality.”
Most people will not be greatly affected by the elevated levels of fine particulate matter in the air, Ayaz said.
“The base population that is going to be impacted by the poor air quality are those folks who have chronic respiratory conditions,” Ayaz said.
He listed asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and occupational lung disease, including black lung disease, among the conditions at risk for complications.
“Poor air quality is a direct irritation to the airways,” he said. “That would lead them to have more shortness of breath, wheezing and even coughing.”
Ayaz joined the state officials in advising those with respiratory illness to stay inside and avoid strenuous activity.
“Stay inside unless absolutely necessary – especially for folks who have their day-to-day lives complicated by breathing issues,” he said.
The area should get some relief from the smoke Friday because of storms in the area and shifting winds, said Alan Reppert, an AccuWeather lead forecaster.
“In Johnstown, in particular, you are going to be having winds from the west for the next several days,” Reppert said late Thursday.
