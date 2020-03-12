EBENSBURG – A Johnstown-area physician who pleaded guilty last week to drug charges was resentenced on Thursday to spend four years on probation after his attorneys argued that the jail sentence he’d previously received went against the terms of his plea agreement.
Art McQuillan and Stan Levenson, who represent Dr. George Pueblitz, wrote in a motion filed with the Cambria County Clerk of Courts on Wednesday that President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III acted “in direct contravention of the agreed-upon plea disposition” on Monday when he sentenced Pueblitz to spend a week in jail.
McQuillan said after Thursday’s hearing that he and Levenson were satisfied with Krumenacker’s decision to impose a new sentence that includes no jail time.
“This is the sentence we expected, and I believe the judge adequately explained his reasons for imposing a probationary sentence,” he said.
Pueblitz, 75, was charged with giving an eight-milligram strip of the opioid medication Suboxone, which contains buprenorphine, to 99-year-old Ruth Peck. Peck died days later; the cause of her death was officially ruled to be an acute buprenorphine overdose, although Pueblitz’s attorneys disputed that. The Suboxone strip had previously been returned to Pueblitz by another patient, investigators said.
McQuillan and Levenson wrote in their motion that, at a status conference held on Mar. 4 in Krumenacker’s chambers, they and the prosecution reached a “firm bargain” under which Pueblitz would plead guilty to two of the charges against him in exchange for a sentence of probation. Krumenacker and Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman, who prosecuted the case against Pueblitz, “indicated their assent” to that deal during the state conference, according to the motion.
Pueblitz did plead guilty on Mar. 4 to the agreed-upon charges – one count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance and one count of administration of a controlled substance, both felonies. The other charges against him, including counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment, are set to be dismissed.
Then, during Pueblitz’s sentencing hearing on Monday, Peck’s grandson, William H. “Bill” Peck IV, asked Krumenacker to impose a seven-day jail sentence on Pueblitz to mirror what he called “the week of Hell” and “the worst week I can remember in my adult life” – the week after his grandmother’s death. His mother also died that week, he said.
Krumenacker said he found “special insight” in Bill Peck’s statement and sentenced Pueblitz to spend seven days in county jail and 23 months on probation. McQuillan and Levenson filed their motion later the same day, asking the judge to “honor the terms of the plea agreement entered into by the parties at the status conference” of Mar. 4.
Gorman argued during Thursday’s hearing on that motion that no plea agreement terms had been put on the record and that Pueblitz’s original sentence was appropriate.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Krumenacker sentenced Pueblitz to spend 48 months on county probation on each of the two charges to which he pleaded guilty, to be served concurrently. He will also have to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $5,000 fine.
“We weren’t entirely happy about what the judge did,” Gorman said after the conclusion of the hearing, “but that’s the judge’s discretion. That’s the judge’s call.”
Krumenacker heard on Thursday from two of Peck’s relatives who had also testified at Pueblitz’s original sentencing hearing – Bill Peck, who is the chief of police in Clarion and the chief detective in the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office, and her niece, Ruth Weaver, who was Ruth Peck’s caregiver. Both asked the judge to stick to the original seven-day jail sentence.
“As everyone can appreciate, the family’s still grieving, even after all this time, and every time they come back, it opens the wound a little bit,” Gorman said after the hearing. “It’s not an easy thing.”
