EBENSBURG – A Johnstown-area physician was sentenced in Cambria County court on Monday to spend seven days in county jail on charges that he illegally gave a dose of an opioid medication to a patient who died soon afterward.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III also sentenced Dr. George Pueblitz to spend 23 months on probation and pay a $5,000 fine.
Pueblitz, 75, illegally administered an eight-milligram strip of Suboxone to Ruth Peck, 99, of Windber, who died two days later, investigators said. The Suboxone strip in question had previously been surrendered to him by another patient.
He pleaded guilty last week to one count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance and one count of administration of a controlled substance, both felonies. Counts of involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and obstructing the administration of law were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Krumenacker said he had been thinking of imposing a probationary sentence, but found “special insight” in a statement by Ruth Peck’s grandson, William H. “Bill” Peck IV, who is the chief of police in Clarion and the chief detective for the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.
In that statement, read aloud during Monday’s sentencing hearing, Bill Peck asked Krumenacker to impose a seven-day jail sentence to mirror what he called “the week of Hell” and “the worst week I can remember in my adult life” – the week of June 7, 2018, the date on which Ruth Peck was found dead. His mother also died that week, he said.
While he said he doesn’t think Pueblitz meant to cause his grandmother’s death, he described the doctor’s actions as “very, very reckless and negligent.”
“Who in their right mind would reissue a drug to another patient?” he asked. “The defendant is an educated professional, and our family just cannot understand it.”
Krumenacker initially ordered Pueblitz to report to Cambria County Prison at noon on Tuesday to begin serving his sentence, but later granted a request by Pueblitz’s defense team to postpone enforcement of the sentence while the attorneys put together a motion to modify the sentence.
“It is our intention to file a motion for modification of sentence,” Art McQuillan, one of Pueblitz’s attorneys, said after the sentencing hearing.
“We believe a sentence of probation is appropriate in this matter.”
Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman, who prosecuted the case against Pueblitz, said after the hearing that Ruth Peck’s family was satisfied by the sentence.
“I think they’re satisfied that Dr. Pueblitz is going to go to jail,” he said. “Obviously, Chief Peck’s statement meant a lot to the judge, because obviously the judge indicated that he was going to impose probation, and then he heard from Chief Peck.
“I think that’s why it’s so important, especially in cases of this nature, that you have somebody speak on behalf of the victim, or have the victim themselves speak.”
A disputed issue in the case was whether Peck’s death was, in fact, caused by the Suboxone strip given to her by Pueblitz. The cause of her death was officially ruled to be acute buprenorphine toxicity; buprenorphine is a component of Suboxone.
McQuillan and Pueblitz’s other attorney, Stan Levenson, wanted to have their own tests conducted on a sample of Peck’s blood, but learned in February that the sample had been destroyed. They then filed a motion asking Krumenacker to dismiss all charges against Pueblitz, arguing that the destruction of the sample denied the defense the chance to challenge previous testers’ conclusions about the levels of buprenorphine and other substances in Peck’s blood. Krumenacker had not yet ruled on that motion when Pueblitz entered his plea, rendering it moot.
McQuillan emphasized after the hearing that, in entering his plea, Pueblitz did not accept any responsibility for Peck’s death. He pointed out that the charge of involuntary manslaughter against Pueblitz had been dropped.
“The plea entered by Dr. Pueblitz in no way connotes any responsibility whatsoever for the unfortunate death of Ms. Peck,” said McQuillan.
“They dropped the manslaughter charge because they knew they would have a difficult time proving it.”
Also during Monday’s sentencing hearing, the judge heard a statement from Ruth Weaver, Peck’s niece, who lived with Peck for the past five years of her life and who took Peck to Pueblitz’s Southmont office on June 5, 2018, the day she was given the Suboxone strip at issue in the case.
Peck’s quality of life was good and her mind was sound right up until she died, Weaver said.
While she used a walker to get around, she was able to do most day-to-day tasks by herself. Gorman agreed, citing findings by a forensic pathologist that her health had been excellent and that her heart was “pristine.”
“She was the strongest person I ever met,” said Bill Peck.
Gorman noted that the charge of administration of a controlled substance to which Pueblitz pleaded guilty incorporated his treatment of not only Peck, but also six other patients to whom he gave Suboxone and whose records contained discrepancies. Based on investigators’ findings, Gorman characterized Pueblitz’s treatment of Suboxone patients as “wholly inadequate” and the doctor himself as “way over his head.”
Suboxone is commonly used to treat addiction to stronger opioids, such as heroin.
“Regardless of what you may think of addicts,” Gorman said, “it’s not a matter of, they go to the doctor and they get a pill. They have a host of other issues that you should be aware of. The symptoms are one thing, but with people that have severe addictions, you have to deal with the cause. That involves their home life, their social circumstances, their economic circumstances.
“I can say, with some degree of certainty, I don’t believe that Dr. Pueblitz appreciated or understood that. This was his first year of Suboxone treatment. … Based on my review of the records and our investigation, clearly, he was not prepared to deal with these types of people.”
