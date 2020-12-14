EBENSBURG – A Johnstown physician accused by state authorities of improperly prescribing narcotics to a patient who later died of an overdose was ordered on Monday to spend nine months on house arrest.
Richard J. Green, 65, who pleaded guilty in October to one misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter, was officially sentenced by Judge David J. Tulowitzki to nine to 23 months in Cambria County Prison, but the judge granted him automatic parole after nine months and permitted him to spend the term on house arrest instead of in prison if the associated fees were paid in advance. Green’s attorney, Art McQuillan, indicated that they would be.
Green also pleaded guilty in October to two third-degree felony counts of violating the “provider prohibited acts” section of Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, which bars medical providers from submitting improper claims for Medicaid reimbursement. He was sentenced on those counts to spend two years on probation after his house arrest ends.
He was also ordered to pay $15,000 in fines to Cambria County, $9,033.79 in restitution to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and $11,900 to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General as reimbursement for the costs they incurred in hiring an expert to provide his opinion on Green’s prescribing practices.
McQuillan said when Green pleaded guilty that Green had voluntarily given up his medical license and Drug Enforcement Agency registration certificate and will not seek to have either reinstated in the future.
Green was originally charged in April with drug delivery resulting in death, a more serious charge than those to which he eventually pleaded guilty, in connection with the May 2018 death of Sherri Istvan.
Tests revealed that her death had been caused by overdoses of alprazolam, oxycodone and quetiapine, the generic names for the brand-name drugs Xanax, Percocet and Seroquel, respectively.
The prosecution’s hired expert reviewed Istvan’s medical records and found she’d overdosed and been hospitalized five times before her death, starting in 2013. The primary drugs involved in four of those overdoses had been prescribed to her by Green, according to that expert, who alleged that Green ignored Istvan’s “exceedingly high-risk behavior” when he continued to prescribe narcotics to her after her overdoses.
Istvan’s boyfriend, identified in court documents by the initials “J.M.,” told investigators that Green had overprescribed narcotics to both of them and that the medications that caused Istvan’s death had been prescribed to her by Green days earlier, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Tulowitzki on Monday heard statements from two of Istvan’s siblings, Susan Mihalaki and Richard Lopez, who each said that Green wasn’t the only person to blame for their sister’s death, but argued that he was negligent in continuing to prescribe opioids to Istvan instead of directing her to rehabilitation or other addiction-recovery resources. The judge also accepted a written statement from a James Morgart, which was submitted by the prosecution and entered into evidence without objection from the defense, but not read aloud in court.
McQuillan said that his client has accepted responsibility for his part in Istvan’s death and pointed to Green’s 38-year medical career and his record of community service. The attorney also said his office has received numerous unsolicited letters expressing support for Green from his former patients.
Green himself declined to address the judge before his sentence was imposed.
