With five cases of the new coronavirus confirmed in the United States, the state Health Department is advising doctors and hospitals to obtain “detailed travel histories” from patients exhibiting the flu-like symptoms.
The new virus is linked to 106 deaths in China, where it was first reported last month in Wuhan, China. The Health Department advises medical professionals to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directive for testing symptomatic patients who recently were in the Wuhan area, and immediately report any positive results.
While coronavirus is cause for concern, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber’s top doctor says area residents should be more worried about the flu.
“Influenza has already affected at least 15 million this season, leading to 140,000 hospitalizations and killing about 8,200 people, according to the CDC,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Csikos said from the Windber hospital.
Although both the number of confirmed flu cases and the number of patients with flu-like symptoms peaked in early January, Csikos warns there is still plenty of flu season left. The flu vaccine is the best protection against the serious illness, Csikos said.
The effectiveness of this year’s vaccine is still being analyzed, but Csikos pointed out the flu shot, historically, has ranged from 20% to 60% effective. Last season the flu shot was 47% effective, meaning that about half as many patients who got the shot ended up with the flu compared to those unprotected.
There has not been enough time to study the coronavirus to develop a vaccine, Csikos said, adding that there is little known about the virus.
Symptoms include fever and a deep respiratory infection with cough.
“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats and bats,” the CDC says on its website. “Rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people.”
Recent examples include the SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, outbreak in 2003, and the MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome, which authorities have been tracking since 2012, the CDC says.
Because the new coronavirus, identified as 2019-nCoV, continues to be contained to the Wuhan outbreak and those exposed in China, the CDC is concentrating surveillance at airports with China flights, Csikos said.
On Tuesday, the CDC issued updated travel guidance, recommending that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to any area of China.
Twenty U.S. airports now have quarantine stations.
