The Pennsylvania Division of the American Trauma Society has awarded Dr. R. Scott Magley, Conemaugh Miners Medical Center emergency medicine director, the 2022 John M. Templeton Jr. Physician Award for the Commitment to Excellence in Trauma Care.
As director of emergency medicine at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Magley leads an accredited Level IV trauma department.
He has been actively involved in trauma prevention education throughout the community and has helped to develop safety fairs, community outreach events and the Stop The Bleed program.
Magley also helped to spearhead a new hunter safety education and tree stand safety program.
He also serves as the regional medical director for Southern Alleghenies EMS.
