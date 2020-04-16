An SCI-Laurel Highlands maintenance worker conspired with two inmates and their relatives to smuggle tobacco and opioids into the Somerset Township prison, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections investigators allege.
That employee, Neil Raymond Poborsky, 56, of the 800 block of Ragers Hill Road, South Fork, is now facing criminal charges.
Agents with the Department of Corrections’ Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence alleged in a criminal complaint that Poborsky provided the contraband to a pair of cousins who are both incarcerated at the prison. One of the cousins was a member of an inmate laundry crew supervised by Poborsky.
Two of the inmates’ relatives allegedly told the agents that they met Poborsky three times at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County, where they gave him contraband to be given to the inmates. Poborsky reportedly accepted tobacco and “large sums of cash” on all three occasions, as well as a quantity of the opioid medication Suboxone on the last occasion.
During a controlled buy on Apr. 2 at a Sunoco station in Farmington, Fayette County, Poborsky allegedly accepted a plastic-wrapped package containing Suboxone strips and a plastic bag containing $1,420 in cash from one of the inmates’ relatives. He was then taken into custody.
Poborsky allegedly said that he hadn’t seen the inmates in the past couple weeks because of the quarantine imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but “would hold onto the items until things are back to normal so he could get it to them,” according to the complaint.
Poborsky has been charged with criminal use of a communications facility, controlled substance contraband to confined persons prohibited, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance, court records indicate.
He is free on $20,000 unsecured bail.
Court records indicate that neither the inmates’ relatives nor the inmates themselves have been charged.
