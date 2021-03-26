Seeing children count pennies to order a slice of pizza moved a shop owner in Johnstown’s Woodvale neighborhood to regularly feed them for free.
Children can eat for free between 3 and 7 p.m. on April 5 at Apollo’z Pizza, 389 Maple Ave., said owner Duane McCallum.
McCallum said it will be the first of what he plans to be monthly free pizza days for local children up to age 17.
“I want to do it every month for as long as I can do it,” he said.
McCallum opened the shop about four months ago.
“I have kids now who come in with pennies to get something to eat,” he said. “It really struck my heart. ... The children are really suffering, and I wanted to do something about it.”
The free meals include two slices of pizza and a drink that’s not soda, he said.
McCallum, who studied culinary arts in Maryland, moved to Johnstown 12 years ago.
Local boxing coach Calvin Taylor became one of McCallum’s close friends.
“He affects people in a positive way,” Taylor said. “That’s his goal.”
In the mid-2000s, McCallum was a coach in Taylor’s boxing program, the Greater Johnstown Youth Boxing Club.
“He and I did a lot of things for the community to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble,” Taylor said. “He always is trying to do the right thing.”
McCallum said he aims to get other businesses to help sponsor free pizza days at Apollo’z.
“I’m going to do it no matter what,” he said. “It’s important and dear to my heart. I got in a lot of trouble in my youth and it expanded into my young adulthood. Now I’m older. I’m looking at the values I want to instill in my own family.”
‘Nothing will deter him’
McCallum, 53, said he is still trying to atone for wrongdoings in his past.
He said he used a trucking company he owned in Maryland to move large amounts of marijuana.
“I’m an ex-felon,” he said. “I sold marijuana and did federal time for it. I did nine years. I’ve been out 12 years now.”
He inherited the marijuana business from his father after he went missing, he said.
“I was raised by a drug dealer,” he said. “I took over to help my sisters and mother. That’s why I say there’s no such thing as a bad child. It’s the parents.”
Since he moved to Johnstown, he has worked mostly as a truck driver.
“Working as a truck driver, I never got a real sense of the community,” he said. “I was always gone. I wanted to be in my kids’ lives.”
McCallum opened Apollo’z in November as the pandemic continued to trouble businesses.
He said Chris Mazzarese made it possible for him to open the shop.
“Everyone was telling him it’s a bad time to open up a business,” Mazzarese said. “For him to open up and still make a go of it – that tells you how much work he will put into something. Nothing will deter him.”
Mazzarese, who owns Mazz Autosport in East Conemaugh, rents a house to McCallum and now calls him family.
He learned McCallum could cook because he would often barbecue in the summer. Mazzarese said he also knew driving trucks was taking a toll on his neighbor.
“I knew he didn’t want to go back on the road,” Mazzarese said.
“I said, ‘What do you think about opening a pizza shop?’ ”
‘What these kids need’
Mazzarese said his family has owned pizza shops for 40 years, and family recipes have been handed down from generations.
“Without him knowing, I started to collect equipment for a shop,” Mazzarese said.
He said he paid a full year’s rent to secure the Maple Avenue shop after Primo’s moved downtown.
“It’s a known location, a proven location,” Mazzarese said. “And people know it’s been a pizza shop for 20 years.”
Mazzarese surprised McCallum with the shop.
“Now he’s gradually and continuously growing,” Mazzarese said. “If he tells you he’s going to do something, he follows through with it. Duane lives his life like that. He is a hardworking person. He gives 120% to whatever he does.”
Although McCallum said it’s been difficult to make ends meet since he opened, giving free pizza to children isn’t at all a problem for him.
“God gives you what you need, not what you want,” he said. “I have what I need, and what these kids need is a meal, so I can give that to them.”
In the future, McCallum is also planning to turn the shop into a diner with brisket and steamed crab legs on the menu.
“If something is meant to be, it’s meant to be,” he said. “And I love to cook.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
