JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown entrepreneur Jacob Moore is set to open a roller skating rink on the first floor of The Johnstown Galleria.
He's also relocating his restaurant, CJ's Surf and Turf, to the former Fuji Japanese Steakhouse location in the Richland township shopping mall.
The planned skating rink, in the former Glow Golf location, will be about 7,000 square feet, he said.
"So compared to a lot of other rinks, it's right on par," he said.
Decades in the past, Skateland was a rink on Bedford Street in Johnstown. Now, roller skating in Johnstown or its surrounding suburbs is only talked about as a memory.
"It's time for someone to do a revival," Moore said.
"We want to bring something new and different to Johnstown to try to give youth opportunities for social development, because they need it," he said. "If they don't have an outlet, they go to other means to find it. The way to tackle that is to open up something for them to do."
Moore grew up on a farm in Hookstown, Beaver County – where, he said, the local skating rink was his sole means of recreation.
"My idea of fun was throwing hay bales, but occasionally we went down to the skating rink," he said, "so when we sat down to figure out what we want to do in the area, that was the thing – we really wanted to bring a skating rink here."
There's excitement already. Facebook analytics showed him that he reached 150,000 people with a post announcing the rink, he said. That number exceeds Cambria County's population.
Tentatively, Moore wants to open the rink in December, but that depends on contracts with skating companies and their delivery speed, he said.
