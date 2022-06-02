JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A handful of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy students have received statewide honors for their submissions to this year's Education Contest, sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Division one winners included Gloria Cominsky, first place essay; Meradi Knapp, first place computer art; and Jillian Radkowski, second place poetry.
Drew Zucco won first in division two for his art submission, with Katie Kibler taking second for photography in the same division.
The Johnstown Court of Our Lady of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas sponsored the local entries.
The competition was open to students in public and private schools.
