JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gathered in the gymnasium of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy’s East Campus, students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade watched in amazement on Wednesday as two St. Francis University engineering team members launched volleyballs across the room with a trebuchet.
Jovel Segear, the school’s STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, art and mathematics) teacher, said the demonstration was a good way to expose the learners to engineering principles.
“I’m introducing them to the how and why,” he said.
Segear partnered with St. Francis to provide the demonstration, which coincides with the lessons in a unit that focuses on energy and the use of a fulcrum, the point on which a lever pivots.
The wooden contraption on display Wednesday was hand-built and included a cloth sling on the end of a long arm that sent the volleyballs flying.
“It looks pretty sick,” said Jude Verhovsek, a fifth-grader who enjoys the troubleshooting aspect of the STREAM subjects.
“It’s a good way to challenge yourself to do better,” he said.
Ava Delsignore, a third-grade student, was also impressed by the machine. She said she appreciates STREAM lessons because she likes testing out the projects.
The trebuchet was just one of three devices the students are studying this year. Previously, they constructed containers that were meant to keep eggs from breaking after a drop.
Delsignore said that was her favorite lesson so far. She managed to keep her egg from breaking because of a pillow she included in her build.
Throughout Wednesday’s demonstration, Brother Marius Strom and Jim Eckenrode, St. Francis engineering program representatives, launched the volleyballs, and Strom explained to the students how the trebuchet worked. He talked about the weight needed to move an object, the importance of the fulcrum and how the cloth sling opens at a specific point to release what it’s launching.
After a few demonstrations, students were chosen from the crowd to pull the firing pin and send the ball across the gym. Delsignore was one of them. She said it was both fun and exciting to yank the cord and put the machine in motion.
Eckenrode said the university’s role in the presentation is to encourage students to be excited about STEM fields.
“It’s a great opportunity for them, and we really enjoy getting out and doing these demonstrations,” he said.
In the coming weeks, the Divine Mercy students will build small trebuchets of their own and test out their scientific skills to make their desktop models work as well as possible. Segear said that they’ll move on to studying bridges and end the year by building robotic arms that can pick up objects.
