After 13 years of working under small government contracts, a Johnstown company has broken into a multi-state, multi-million dollar federal contract.
DK Environmental & Construction Services Inc. won a U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department contract for lead inspection of all HUD properties sold in 13 states and Washington, D.C., DKE president and owner Debra Koontz said.
DKE’s five-year, $7.4 million contract began Dec. 1, and carries the possibility of an extension, she said.
Koontz and her husband, Chris Ritko, vice president, started the company in 2007.
“We have two full-time employees in Johnstown. This is definitely a boon that will keep our employees and hopefully let us expand in Johns-
town,” Ritko said. “We will be using subcontractors in some of these other states, but our concern is hiring people in our hometown. That is what we are trying to do.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, any home built before 1978 could have lead-based paint. Homes built before 1950 are more likely to have it.
According to the 2015 American Community Survey five-year estimates, 69% of Pennsylvania homes were built before 1978, the year that the federal government banned the use of lead-based paint.
“If you purchase a property that was built before 1978, it is required to have a lead-paint inspection,” Ritko said.
Under the HUD contract, DKE is set to inspect properties in Pennsylvania and other states in the Northeast, including New York, Connecticut, Delaware and Maine.
Koontz and Ritko said Johnstown’s local economic development agency, Johnstown Area Regional Industries, has helped their company grow.
JARI Vice President for Economic Development Michelle Clapper said the organization has helped with workforce issues, financing and registrations required for government contracts.
“We started working with Chris and Debra when they were starting,” Clapper said.
“They have obviously grown to where they can support an award like this. We are thrilled they have this opportunity and that we can support them through the programs we offer.”
