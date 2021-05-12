In a matter of three days, student council members at both campuses of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy raised $2,200 to donate to local non-profit Cuddles for Kids.
Learners presented a check to organization Executive Director Robin Hagins on Wednesday.
"Funds like this enable us to do so much more," Hagins said.
She told the students that she and the organization were "super grateful" for their help.
Cuddles for Kids is a non-profit that began by providing stuffed animals to children but has grown to other community involvement.
The funds were collected through the sale of paper crosses, at 50 cents each, to students, teachers and family members from April 28-30.
"We just couldn't believe how much we were able to raise by the end," educator and student council adviser Shannon Stephens said.
Stephens brought the fundraiser to the group as a suggestion – with the message of spreading kindness.
The learners recommended the crosses to represent the parochial school and quickly found out that idea was a hit.
They provided the pieces of paper with the cross image on it and the students who purchased the items decorated them and gave them to individuals they thought were deserving.
The crosses were then hung on classroom doors.
Stephens said the first day was successful, with the second day slower and the last pushing them over the edge.
The students sold 4,000 crosses.
Emma Rhodes, a sixth-grader and east campus council president, said she enjoys helping others and was surprised by how much was raised in such a short amount of time.
"We're such a small school," Rhodes said. "But such a small school can help a lot of people."
Hagins said the funds will go toward efforts such as providing meals and hygiene products to those in need and hosting community outreach events.
Students who raised the most from the fundraiser will be given a pizza party, courtesy of the non-profit.
