Divine Mercy Catholic Academy students were dismissed around 11 a.m. Thursday and won't have school Friday.
Some students at both the East and West campuses began to exhibit various symptoms, including rashes, according to a release from the school.
The matter is currently under investigation and school officials believe the issue may be connected to a cleaning agent used at both buildings.
"We're being very proactive in trying to rectify the situation," principal Tom Smith said.
A professional cleaning company has been brought in to cleanse the schools and air quality testing is set to be done.
The release states that the cleaning agent believed to be connected with the reported symptoms will no longer be used.
Classes are set to resume Monday and parents are welcome to call the school with any questions.
