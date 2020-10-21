With one blanket at a time, students at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy are bringing warmth to the community.
On Wednesday, sixth-grade students from Divine Mercy Catholic Academy presented 40 fleece blankets to Alternative Community Resource Program to help the organization outfit beds for children in need.
“Originally, this project started in the spring before COVID, and we were raising money for the beds that ACRP was making for children and it really took off in our school,” said Mary Jo Podratsky, Divine Mercy Catholic Academy’s religion and fundraising consultant. “When we started up this school year the students had the idea of making blankets for these beds, so it all came together where we were able to donate the money for the beds that enabled them to have enough money to make 100 beds.”
Students in the St. Vincent de Paul Youth Conference participated in the blanket project.
“These blankets will be issued with a new bed to a child, and we made various blankets that would interest young and older children,” Podratsky said.
The goal was to have students work on a project where they used their hands to help others.
“We hope to plant a seed of compassion and understanding that they would carry on in their lives and they would see that just a little bit of service goes a long way in helping people,” Podratsky said.
DMCA East campus sixth-grader Sophia Horwath said being involved with the project was nice because you were doing something for people in need.
“It made me feel good inside to know that I’m helping,” she said. “I learned that we need to be more aware about what we have because some people don’t have much. It really reminded me to be thankful for everything that I have.”
Horwath said doing the project was a chance she’s glad she was given.
“It’s good to give people what they need,” she said.
Aaden Newcomer said it was a rewarding experience to help those in need.
“It was nice because I didn’t think when we started this at the beginning of year that we’d make as many blankets as we did,” the DMCA East campus sixth-grader said. “We did this every other Thursday and did 10 blankets every time.”
Newcomer said the project made him appreciate what he has.
“I think this is an opportunity we only get to do this year and I think you should do it because it makes you feel really good,” he said.
Jim Buday, program director for ACRP, said receiving the blankets from the students means they can enhance the beds for children project.
“These blankets are so important because these are young kids who are going from sleeping maybe in a chair, or in some cases a pile of clothes, to going into a bedroom and seeing a blanket and that’s going to make them happy,” he said. “That’s what this is all about.”
Students plan to continue making blankets to accompany the remaining beds.
