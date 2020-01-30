Divine Mercy Catholic Academy is now accepting student registrations for the 2020-21 academic year.
Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at DMCA West, 430 Tioga St., Westmont, and DMCA East, 2306 Bedford St., Geistown.
Incoming PreK3 and PreK4 students must have reached their birthdays on or before Sept. 1 to enroll. Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to enroll.
Please bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, baptismal certificate (if applicable) and a $25 deposit.
Families can tour the DMCA campuses, meet faculty members and learn more about DMCA’s research-based curriculum.
For more information, call DMCA West at 814-539-5315 or DMCA East at 814-266-3837.
