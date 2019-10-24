Divine Mercy Catholic Academy in Johnstown has earned national accreditation from the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and its Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), school officials said Thursday.
A team of MSA-CESS auditors visited the school’s campuses in April to assess its performance related to mission, governance and leadership, school improvement planning, finances, facilities, school organization and staff, health and safety, educational programs, assessment and evidence of student learning, student services, student life and activities and information resources.
The evaluators “found that DMCA met or exceeded all accreditation indicators,” school officials said in a press release issued Thursday, and their findings resulted in a deficiency-free report that led to the six-year accreditation award.
Tom Smith, chief administrative officer of DMCA and principal of the associated Bishop McCort Catholic High School, said in the press release that the accreditation shows that the school’s “significant investments in (its) curriculum and in professional development programs” over the past three years are paying off.
DMCA operates three campuses in the Johnstown area.
Students in preschool through sixth grade attend either DMCA East in Geistown or DMCA West in Westmont, while seventh- and eighth-grade students are housed on the Bishop McCort campus in Johnstown’s Eighth Ward.
