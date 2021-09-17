INDIANA – Cathy Hays said she always had an “entrepreneurial spirit.”
Her business, Divine Dips, started with Hays making assorted business moves on faith.
The Homer City resident took snacks and dip made from “family recipes and recipes I came up with” to social gatherings. The elementary school teacher also sold bags at women’s parties.
When individuals wanted her recipes, “I had nothing to write down,” Hays said. “I added a little of this mix, and a little bit of that mix.”
One day, Cathy and her husband Pat talked about starting a dip business.
“I wanted to make it a family business,” she said.
At the family table, she said, Pat and their three daughters brainstormed names for the business. In the end, Cathy chose the inspirational Divine Dips.
“Divine means excellent and delightful,” she said.
‘I needed to be led’
But Cathy didn’t realize she would have to take some divine dips herself.
While Hays’ girls wanted to earn money, Pat was having health problems.
“I wasn’t sure if he could work full-time,” she said. “I wanted to start the business, but I’m not a risk-taker.”
Hays said she prayed, which led to a confirmation.
In 2015, Divine Dips became a reality as an online business offering “hand-made gourmet dips, 100% organic.” Though Hayes was still nervous, she said God took her step by step.
“I needed to be led,” she said – whether it was “legal paperwork” or “writing the next check.”
When she prayed, “I felt peace,” she said. “I needed that feeling.”
‘Love what we do’
When Hays’ daughters came to events with her, she said, they no longer shrunk into the background.
“The girls listened to what I said to customers,” she remarked. “They became confident when people approached the table.”
Hays’ middle daughter inspired Hannah’s Hot Buffalo Dip.
“Hannah always ate buffalo dip,” Hays said. “She would always say, ‘Why don’t you sell this?’ ”
Hays said her other daughters are not upset that products don’t bear their names.
Whether dip lovers buy her daughter’s namesake or popular choices such as Loaded Baked Potato (a hearty dip) and Parmesan Herb (a lighter dip), buyers will know: “We love what we do and they will taste it in every packet we fill,” Hays said.
To learn more about Divine Dips, visit divinedipmixes.com.
LaToya Bicko is a Johnstown freelance writer.
