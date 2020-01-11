For the second half of the 28th season at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, audiences can expect more top-notch entertainment, leaders say.
Michael Bodolosky, executive director of the performing arts center, located on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township, said the remainder of the season includes diversity and unique offerings.
“We absolutely have something for everyone,” he said. “My goal is to set the bar high and then try to get over it.”
The new year will welcome ”Walkin’ After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
Through a colorful mosaic of iconic songs and witty personal storytelling, Carter Calvert uses her own award-winning vocal and acting talents to create this musical tribute.
Calvert, a Broadway star and the title character in “Always ... Patsy Cline,” has gained rave reviews and accolades for her portrayal of this legendary recording artist.
“Carter was here with the Neil Berg show years ago, and she’s an excellent singer,” Bodolosky said.
Tickets are $39 for premium seats and $35 for regular seats.
The theater will bring acrobatics to town when ”The Golden Dragon Acrobats” perform at 7:30 p.m. March 5.
The Golden Dragon Acrobats hail from Cangzhou, Hebei province in China, and have toured the United States since 1978.
Its members are athletes, actors and artists who have studied and trained for their craft since early childhood.
Touring worldwide and performing feats on chairs stacked 10 stories high, The Golden Dragon Acrobats have received two New York Drama Desk Award nominations for their Broadway performances.
“We haven’t had something like this since 2009 or 2010, so I figured it was time to go bring it back,” Bodolosky said.
Tickets are $42 for premium seats and $37 for regular.
At 7:30 p.m. March 19, “From Galway to Broadway: Starring Ciaran Sheehan & Friends" will be presented.
A musical journey performed by Sheehan, and his group of friends, “From Galway to Broadway” warms the heart and captures the soul of every audience member.
Sheehan is coming back to the PPAC stage for the first time since 2016, when he appeared there with the tenor group Tres Voce.
“I’ve heard him do ‘Bring Him Home,’ and it has to be one of the best renditions I’ve ever heard,” Bodolosky said.
Tickets are $39 for premium seats and $35 for regular seats.
The house will rock when “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll” is presented at 7:30 p.m. April 16.
With a cast consisting of stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, along with rock ‘n’ roll recording artists, Berg will tell the story of rock ‘n’ roll, mostly through the music – with five singers and a five-piece band – but also with his own narrative that includes surprising tales.
“This is the history of rock ’n’ roll, and I think this will be popular with people,” Bodolosky said.
Tickets are $42 for premium seats and $37 for regular seats.
The season will wrap up at 7:30 p.m. May 8 with ”Bennie and the Jets: The Premier Elton John Tribute.”
Relive the hits, the costumes, the extravagance and the excitement of Elton John’s music through Greg Ransom’s production.
“Greg is crazy. He dresses like Elton, he sounds like Elton and he plays like Elton,” Bodolosky said.
Tickets are $42 for premium seats and $37 for regular seats.
Tickets for all shows can be purchased by calling 814-269-7200 or online at www.upjarts.org.
