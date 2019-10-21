The combination of an opioid problem and unsolved homicides has created concern for Cambria County citizens, according to attorney Greg Neugebauer, a Republican running for Cambria County District Attorney.
Neugebauer, who attended Roxbury Civic Group’s candidate night at Roxbury Church of the Brethren Monday night, said voters he’s spoken with are concerned about reporting crime and never seeing appropriate consequences for those charged.
“I think we need a culture shift,” he said.
Neugebauer said his experience as a defense attorney and an assistant district attorney give him a unique perspective and an ability to look at each case individually from both sides.
“I’ve been on both sides of the coin,” he said. “I know how to dissect a case. Every case truly
is unique.”
One attendee asked about Neugebauer’s stance on providing K9s to every police department in the county. Neugebauer said that while he supports the idea, he understands the expense and extensive training required to make that happen.
Neugebauer was also asked about his endorsement from all three of the county’s Fraternal Order of Police lodges.
He said he perceives that those endorsements came out of frustration from police and their belief that there is currently a lack of communication with the district attorney’s office.
Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan indicated that she would attend Monday’s event, but was not present, according to Rick Truscello, candidate night coordinator and moderator.
