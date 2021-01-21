Volunteers (from left) Frank Oliveros and Bobby Hayes load boxes of dry food into the trunk of a vehicle during St. Vincent de Paul Family Soup Kitchen food box distribution on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in the group’s parking lot at 641 Main St. in Johnstown. All 1,000 boxes were packed and received from the Pittsburgh Food Bank.
Distributing food
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'After taking the vaccine, my dad got sick and his symptoms are just like the virus itself. Could we get infected in the house?'
- Powerball jackpot winning ticket worth $731.1M sold in Allegany County, Maryland
- 'I couldn't hold his hand': Johnstown fireman survived flood, burning building – but not COVID-19
- Two local business owners join to open restaurant
- 7 local wrestlers claim Mid-Winter Mayhem championships
- Cambria sheriff's office: 13 arrested in warrant sweep
- First responders push to sell remaining tickets
- Johnstown fireman survived flood, burning building – but not COVID-19
- Westmont Hilltop’s Roman Jr. longest-tenured area boys coach
- Creator Square deal: ‘Maker’ project in Johnstown follows successful Pittsburgh model
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.