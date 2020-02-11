A Somerset County distillery is honoring its hometown fire company with a “hot” new drink.
With members of Salisbury Fire Department at their side, Tall Pines Distillery debuted Five Alarm Moonshine on Sunday at its 9224 Mason Dixon Highway location.
“The Carolina Reaper and Fresno Chili infused shine packs some heat! Are you up for the challenge?” the group wrote on the distillery’s Facebook page. “Taste the spice and feel the heat.”
Two dollars from every Five Alarm bottle sold is being donated to the fire department.
