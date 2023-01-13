BEDFORD, Pa. – A Colerain Township man is set to open a distillery inside a Bedford Borough bike shop.
Dead Man Walking Spirits is set to join Olde Bedford Brewing Co. inside Fat Jimmy’s Outfitters in Bedford later this year.
Gregg Feaster said he was encouraged by Dave Heller, owner of Olde Bedford Brewing Co., to start a distillery.
“I researched and it looked like a good business opportunity,” he said. “It was something I would like to do and everybody was helpful that I talked to ... I started doing the paperwork with all the permitting and stuff like that. It has been a year. Finally, finally starting to structure at least,” he said.
Feaster said that his relationship with Heller and Jim Fungaroli, the owner of the Fat Jimmy’s Outfitters building, started from frequenting their businesses.
According to Feaster, he wants to help bring an experience to customers, as he knows many are looking for something outside what the chain restaurants offer.
“When I travel out of town for work, we usually try to find a brewery or distillery to eat dinner, or at least hit on the way home if we’re running late,” he said, adding that he things there are a lot of people looking for that same experience.
Fungaroli said that he has been looking for ways to enhance the customer experience since he and his wife, Perci, purchased the space in 2014.
“Obviously, the first thing I thought of was a brewery, and that worked out well with Olde Bedford Brewing. They’re just absolutely killing it over here,” Fungaroli said.
“It’s a great space, and they’ve expanded it about two years ago, but there’s a big space, musical entertainment in all kinds of different events.”
He went on to say that the space was still a little too big, even though the brewery takes up 30% of the 10,000-square-foot building.
“We do a good job expanding our display of products, so it takes the space up, but there was something missing and actually, there’s something missing beyond Dead Man Walking Spirits, which is going to take up 1,300 square feet,” he said.
“It’s really going to be something. It’s going to make the space even look that much cooler,” Fungaroli said.
“After that, I want to do some sort of restaurant. I don’t know what that looks like yet, so that’s something in the future that I think could bring all this together.”
Fat Jimmy’s had more space due to a shift in its business model after supply chain issues made the business look at their offerings and stop selling boats, as they could no longer get some of the cheaper kayaks.
Fungaroli said that with how the industry is, less inventory on the floor may be needed for bikes, leaving space that can be used for other ventures.
“Right now, bike companies have inventory,” he said.
“They have a lot of inventory, so we’re going to be able to order from the warehouse, and we won’t have to have as much on the floor, so that opens up possibilities for the space here.”
Both Fungaroli and Heller said they are unsure of what a restaurant would look like, but agreed that one is needed. Food trucks and options to bring food into the brewery have been available since it opened in March 2018.
“We’re eagerly looking for other folks that come in and provide that culinary experience as well. The last couple of times that we’ve done our beer dinners, they were extremely well-attended,” Heller said, saying that a former chef from Bedford Springs was brought in for the dinners.
“There’s obviously a demand for that culinary experience, but it’s always been there as far as that. Whether it was 10/09 or Golden Eagle or LIFESTYLE, what have you, Bedford was known for that culinary experience,” he said. “Now, we’re mixing and matching all this stuff up so no one’s going to get bored coming to Bedford. That’s for sure.”
Fat Jimmy’s Outfitters is located at 109 Railroad St., Bedford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.