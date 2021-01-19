A Somerset County man will appear in Cambria County Court, accused of shooting at a man during a dispute over a $20 lottery ticket, authorities said.
Gino F. Winkelman, 35, of Tire Hill, Conemaugh Township, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14 before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said a dispute erupted on Christmas day between Winkelman and another man outside of Sheetz on Central Avenue over the winning lottery ticket.
Winkelman claimed that he would have won the $20 prize money if the other man had not cut in front of him.
When a third man intervened in the dispute, Winkelman allegedly “pulled out a handgun,” placed it to his head and pulled the trigger, but the shot missed, the complaint said.
The two men fled for safety, and Winkelman left in a vehicle.
Police traced the vehicle back to Winkelman, who left his eyeglasses at the scene, the compliant said.
Winkelman was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment. He is being held at Cambria County Prison on $25,000 percentage bond.
