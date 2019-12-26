A Revloc man was jailed on Tuesday, accused of punching a woman and throwing a gaming system at a child during a dispute over a Christmas gift, authorities said.
Cambria Township police charged Jacob Irvin Gardner, 33, of the 600 block of Highland Avenue, with two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
Police also charged him with one count of endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman was upset that Gardner’s parents did not give their son a Christmas gift.
Gardner became upset and allegedly punched the woman two times in the stomach as she was attempting to leave the home. Gardner allegedly threw a Playstation and a vase at the child but missed, the complaint said.
Gardner was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
