JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman faces criminal charges after she threatened to kill a group of people at Coopersdale Homes and threw toilet water at cameras in the holding cell after she was arrested on Sunday, police allege.
City police charged Shakia A. Taylor, 32, of Coopersdale Homes, with intent to cause a riot, institutional vandalism, failure to disperse, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called at 1:21 a.m. Sunday to the area between Building 18 and 19 at Coopersdale Homes, where Taylor was reportedly screaming at a group of people, accusing them of attacking her son.
Police said they tried to disperse the crowd, but Taylor refused to go inside and allegedly threatened to “kill everyone out here,” the affidavit said.
Police arrested Taylor and placed her in the holding cell at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street. Taylor allegedly reached into the toilet, scooped out toilet water with her hands and threw it at the security cameras.
Taylor was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $40,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.