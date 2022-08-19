Disney on Ice “Let’s Celebrate” will be held Dec. 22 through 26 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
The ice-skating spectacular will feature 50 beloved characters in 14 classic and modern Disney stories.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or at the arena box office.
Information: www.1stsummitarena.com.
