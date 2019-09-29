It is well established that a small portion of both ovarian and breast cancers are linked to gene mutations and passed through families.
Heredity, however, is not the only connection between the two cancers.
Studying cancer at the molecular and cellular levels shows physiological characteristics can be seen in cancers of both organs.
A discovery made this year by a research team that included scientists at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber holds potential for some breast cancer and ovarian cancer advances.
The team was part of the government-backed Applied Proteogenomics Organizational Learning and Outcomes network – abbreviated as the APOLLO project – which is breaking down the DNA and RNA of cancer.
Previous studies have shown similarities between basal-like breast cancer and high grade serous ovarian cancer. The team set out to further explore the similarities, looking for a common structure in the molecular makeup, the Windber institute’s Chief Scientific Officer Hai Hu said.
Looking at the RNA data from more than 500 tissue samples, Windber’s team found a clue.
“For basal-like breast cancer, we developed a gene signature that could predict recurrence,” Hu said. “That is significant, and it also applies to a type of ovarian cancer.”
The gene signature is a unique characteristic common to cancer cells, but different from normal breast or ovary cells. Cancer cells begin as mutations of normal cells.
The team reported its findings at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December, concluding that the new gene signature may be a target to develop a drug to treat both ovarian and breast cancer.
A family link for cancer
The gene signature in the RNA of the cancer tumor is not the same as inherited mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes associated with increased risk for both breast and ovarian cancer.
The two BRCA genes, named as a shorthand for breast cancer genes, are naturally occurring genes in all humans, male and female, the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health says on its website.
The normal function of the BRCA genes is to repair damaged DNA in the body’s cells.
If the genes don’t do their jobs, DNA might not be repaired correctly. That can lead to more abnormal cells that eventually become cancer, the institute explains.
Women who inherit mutations in the BRCA1 gene from either parent have as much as a 72% lifetime risk of breast cancer, and a 44% chance of ovarian cancer. With BRCA2 mutations, the risk is 69% for breast cancer and 17% for ovarian cancer.
In the general population, about 12% of women develop breast cancer, and 1.3% get ovarian cancer sometime during their lives, the Cancer Institute says.
Men with BRCA gene mutations are also at increased risk of breast cancer, and the genes have been linked to other cancers in both men and women.
There are several tests for the BRCA gene mutations. The experts say women should consider genetic testing if they have had breast or ovarian cancer. Screenings are also recommended for women have several close relatives diagnosed with either cancer.
If the BRCA mutations are identified, other family members – including men and women – may consider testing, genetic counselor Kimberly Knapp said in Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Genetic counseling and testing is available through all area hospitals, and most screening tests also look for additional gene mutations linked to cancers.
“In addition to DNA testing, they are starting RNA testing,” Knapp said, explaining that the additional analysis is meant to clarify if some other gene mutations are linked to cancer.
Currently, the mutations are classified as “variables of unknown significance,” abbreviated VUS, in the report following a genetic test.
Early results of RNA screenings have been encouraging, Knapp said.
“It takes away a lot of these VUS,” she said.”They are finding out 45% are either classified as benign or positive.”
Have your screenings
Women must remember that most breast cancer and ovarian cancer is not linked to gene mutations or family history, breast surgeon Dr. Dan Clark said at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
That’s why breast surgeons across the region and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommend yearly screening mammograms beginning at age 40 for most women, and earlier for women with a family history of cancer or some other risk factors.
“The sooner we can get to a breast cancer, the better the outcome,” Clark said.
There is no reliable screening for ovarian cancer, gynecologist Dr. Reid Gentile said at the Windber hospital.
“It’s a hard disease to catch,” Gentile said. “There really are no known diagnostic tests for ovarian cancer. There is nothing like a PAP test.”
Early diagnosis is improved if women watch for early symptoms and get an annual pelvic exam by a gynecologist, he said.
The primary symptoms – feeling full soon when eating, bloating, abdominal pain and urgency or frequent urination – can often be associated with other conditions, he warned.
“The symptoms, usually when they come, are kind of vague,” he said.
Diagnosis usually includes and ultrasound test and biopsy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.