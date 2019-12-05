Conemaugh Community Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The new Career Corner, an exhibition/activity area in the Johnstown Children’s Museum, will be unveiled at 11 a.m.
Photos with Santa and Chopper, the Johnstown Tomahawks mascot, will be offered from noon to 2 p.m.
There also will be craft activities.
Admission is free to all amenities in the Heritage Discovery Center Courtesy of Conemaugh/Duke LifePoint.
