A campaign to raise funds for a new elevator in an area museum is going up.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association announced that the project to replace the Heritage Discovery Center’s elevator is nearing its halfway point.
The repair requires a hydraulic piston that is a custom part, along with other refurbishments, and will cost an estimated $90,000.
As of Oct. 9, the emergency campaign has raised over $41,000.
“We kicked off this campaign in January and got to around $11,000 when the pandemic hit in March,” said Richard Burkert, president and CEO of JAHA. “Obviously, right now is not the easiest time to raise funds, and we are excited to be nearing this point.”
Corporate donors to the elevator project include the CTC Foundation, $5,000; 1st Summit Bank, $1,000; Atlantic Broadband employees, $1,000; Von’s United Beverage, $500; North American Hoganas, $500; Spangler Subaru, $250; Cambria Veterinary Care, $200; Johnstown Veterinary Associates, $100; and Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co., $100.
More than 170 businesses, families and individuals have given amounts ranging from $10 to $5,000.
“We are grateful for everyone who’s found a way to support this campaign,” Burkert said. “Every donation, large and small, is important as we work to make this critical community resource accessible to all.”
The Heritage Discovery Center building was built to house the Germania Brewery in 1907.
At that time, land was expensive in Cambria City, and gravity was a key part of the brewing process leading to the constructed five-story building.
JAHA purchased the building in 1992 and opened the first two floors as the Heritage Discovery Center in 2001.
The second phase of the building, including the Johnstown Children’s Museum on the third floor, Ethnic Social Club on the fourth floor, more gallery space on the fifth floor and the Iron & Steel Gallery, were opened in 2009.
Those wanting to contribute can find the campaign on JAHA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theJAHA, or website at www.jaha.org.
Checks designated “Elevator Fund” can be mailed to JAHA, P.O. Box 1889, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
