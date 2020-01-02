All good things must come to an end, and so the Christmas tree in Central Park will soon go dark.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will sponsor Last Lights from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Johnstown park to close out the holiday season.
The event will feature a final playing of the tree at 6:45 p.m., followed by a minute of a new song that will tease the 2020 Christmas season programming at 7.
“We began Last Lights in 2016 as a way to mark the end of the holiday season in downtown and it has become a nice little event that people enjoy,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership. “It’s our exclamation point on the end of a terrific season in downtown.”
Flood City Cafe’s coffee hut will offer hot drinks and pastries.
“We get a nice turnout for Last Lights with people coming out to see the tree one last time,” Radovanic said. “Each year that we do it, we probably get about 100 people come out.”
The tree will come down and be put into storage on Thursday.
Radovanic said organizers were thrilled with the crowds over the holiday season.
“Light Up Night was wonderful and one of our sponsors, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, gave out 2,000 light up bracelets and you could barely see them because there was so many people in the park,” she said. “We had a great turnout for our train and almost two weeks ago we handed out over 700 free s’mores in the park, so we consistently had nice crowds for the whole season.”
Radovanic said the tree celebrated it fifth anniversary in Central Park and continues to interest people.
“That says something that five years later its still drawing massive crowds in the thousands during the season,” she said.
Radovanic said when the group came up with the idea for the tree they wanted to provide something to the community that would make a difference.
“We can see five years later what has changed in downtown since the tree was installed,” she said. “We see more businesses popping up and more people coming downtown, so there’s this new interest in being in the city again. It confirms that our efforts are worth it.”
