All good things must come to an end, and so the Christmas Tree @ Central Park will soon go dark.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will sponsor Last Lights from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Johnstown park.
“This year we’re simply letting the Christmas tree play,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
“Traditionally, we would have a ceremonial last song or tease a new song and have some speeches and celebration, but this year with all the ongoing restrictions from the pandemic this will truly be a last lights. We’re encouraging people to come down and sit in the park and enjoy those last three hours.”
She said Last Lights debuted the first year they put up the tree, and it’s a way to mark the end of the holiday season in downtown.
“Because of the positive feedback that we had in that initial year, people wanted to have one final celebration, and although we find it sad that the tree comes down, we felt it was a way to celebrate such a successful season of bringing people into downtown,” Radovanic said.
“We thank our community by having them come for one more night.”
The tree will come down and be put into storage on Monday.
Radovanic said although there is a lot of interest in the tree each year, it was especially high this season.
“People have heavy hearts and minds this year, and we had a lot of people ask when are Last Lights because they hate to see it go but want to be there,” she said.
Radovanic said they were thrilled with the crowds over the holidays.
“Crowds were above normal and traditionally you’d see these large crowds on the weekends, but this year, what we saw was a steady crowd throughout the entire season,” she said.
“People didn’t have Christmas parties or kids sporting events to go to, so on a Tuesday night you had a fairly decent crowd at the tree. People were looking for joy and they found it in Central Park.”
Radovanic added that when the group came up with the idea for the tree they wanted to provide something in the community that would make a difference.
“The feedback for all six years has been tremendous,” she said.
“One of the things that makes us feel so proud is the thanks we get for doing it. The level of appreciation this year was even more so than in the past.”
