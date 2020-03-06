When a movie was shown at the State Theater for the first time in decades last year, it was sold out.
Although attendance wasn’t quite as strong this time, another special showing Friday at the historic theater on Main Street still drew a large crowd of all ages.
The 150 people in the State Theater Friday to see "Casablanca" represented a decrease from last year’s sold-out show that drew more than 400 people.
However, the crowd was pleasing to organizers hoping to have the theater reopened permanently.
“I would say the crowd is smaller today because we held it in April last year,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership. “Perhaps people have things going on with athletics and whatnot, but we are still happy with the turnout here.”
In February, the partnership, city officials, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and Conemaugh Health System, which owns the property, officially started a nationwide search that they hope will result in finding a developer to operate the 50,000-square-foot State Theater.
For now the partnership is only temporarily leasing and operating the property.
“We really hope a permanent grand opening of the theater is imminent,” Radovanic said. “There is an RFP out now, and we hope there is a developer interested in signing a management contract here.”
In the audience Friday were many who said they’d go to the theater regularly if it was reopened permanently.
“I like to see the old, classic movies on a big screen,” Tommy Brill, 20, said. “It’s a gorgeous theater, too.”
The theater first opened in 1926.
Mary Anne Strittmatter, of Windber, said while she and her friends may not go to the movies all the time, they would attend other events at the theater.
“I’d like more plays and bands,” she said.
Some said they would attend weekly.
“We’d be here most weekends,” Leanna Bird said.
“It’s nice to have options of things to do downtown.”
The theater is in the former Lee Hospital, which is part of Conemaugh Medical Center.
There will be a dozen movies held there on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this month.
The weekends are divided into themes.
• Classic: "Casablanca" (7 p.m. Friday), "The Maltese Falcon" (7 p.m. Saturday), "Citizen Kane" (3 p.m. Sunday)
• Horror: "The Exorcist" (7 p.m. March 13), "The Blair Witch Project" (7 p.m March 14), "Night of the Living Dead" (3 p.m. March 15)
• Musical: "42nd Street" (7 p.m. March 20), "Cabaret" (7 p.m. March 21), "Singin’ in the Rain" (3 p.m. March 22)
• Romance: "When Harry Met Sally" (7 p.m. March 27), "Sleepless in Seattle" (7 p.m. March 28), "The Way We Were" (3 p.m. March 29)
The original theater entrance is closed. For movie-goers on Sunday looking for the theater, DDJP volunteers said to use the main hospital entrance, then use the elevator or stairs to the second floor.
